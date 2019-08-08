The Canadian dollar rose during the Asian session on Thursday. The loonie had touched seven week lows against the US dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite shrank after days of trade war barbs exchanged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Rebounds as USD Loses Momentum - August 7, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Slips below 50% Fibo. towards 1.3227 support confluence - August 7, 2019
- Mission Ready Receives CAD $7.95 Million Contract Award - August 7, 2019