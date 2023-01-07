Risk sentiment improves ahead of FOMC minutes – AUDUSD soars on China coal plans – US dollar reverses Tuesday’s rally -AUD outperforms USDCAD snapshot open 1.3546-50, overnight range 1.3545-1.3678, …
