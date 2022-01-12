USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Resilient

Oil prices rise as over-supply concerns diminish – Fed Powell confirmation hearing on tap – US dollar opens with small losses as equity markets rebound USDCAD Snapshot: Open 1.2639-43, Overnight Range …
