The Canadian dollar rallied overnight, but the rally ran out of gas in early European trading and prices retreated. Canadian dollar direction is determined by broad U.S. dollar sentiment, and that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Riding Another Rollercoaster - November 24, 2020
- USD/CAD breaks lower and reaches 1.3000 psychological support - November 24, 2020
- AUD/CAD: Possible flat correction - November 24, 2020