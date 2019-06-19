The Canadian dollar rose 0.67 percent on Wednesday after the US central bank is ready to go back to monetary policy easing with an upcoming interest rate cut. Trade optimism after Trump tweeted about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Rises After Fed Signals Upcoming Rate Cut
The Canadian dollar rose 0.67 percent on Wednesday after the US central bank is ready to go back to monetary policy easing with an upcoming interest rate cut. Trade optimism after Trump tweeted about …