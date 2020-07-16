The Canadian dollar rallied since yesterday’s Toronto open, but its gains have lagged those of the commodity currency bloc. Only the Swiss franc performed worse. It is unchanged.The U.S. dollar came …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Rises Alongside Global Equities - July 16, 2020
- USD/CAD: Next big move is lower but not until later this year – TDS - July 16, 2020
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: A bounce cannot be ruled out amid oversold RSI - July 16, 2020