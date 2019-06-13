USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Rises on Oil Surge After Attacks

The US dollar is mixed on Thursday as the attacks against two tankers in the Gulf of Oman led investors to seek refuge in safe havens. The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc appreciated against the …
