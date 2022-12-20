USDCAD snapshot 1.3616-20, overnight range 1.3607-1.3702, close 1.3651, close 1.3697, WTI $75.86, Gold $1806.59 The Canadian dollar had a wild ride overnight and it was not alone. A surprise move by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Plaza Retail REIT declares CAD 0.0233 dividend - December 20, 2022
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund declares CAD 0.05 dividend - December 20, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar roiled by CADJPY sales - December 20, 2022