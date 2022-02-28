USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Roller Coaster

US equity futures attempting to recoup Asia losses – Western sanctions take big bite out of Russian rouble – US dollar rallies in Asia and retreats in Europe USDCAD Snapshot: open 1.2737-41, overnight …
