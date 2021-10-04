USD/CAD: Canadian dollar should improve considering higher energy prices – NFB

The Canadian dollar has weakened during the last weeks despite surging energy prices. According to National Bank of Canada analysts, the correlation is unusual, and they see that energy prices should …
