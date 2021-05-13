The Canadian dollar rallied, sank yesterday and consolidated its losses overnight. U.S. inflation jumped to 4.2% y/y in April, well above the 3.6% y/y expected. FX markets churned. The U.S. dollar …
USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Sinks on Inflation Fears
