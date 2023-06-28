Falling Canadian inflation data sinks Loonie. – EURUSD supported by hawkish ECB rate outlook. – US dollar positing modest gains in early NY trading. USDCAD snapshot: open 1.3224-28, overnight range 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar sinks with lower inflation - June 28, 2023
- USD/CAD: Gains could extend to retest key resistance at 1.3315/25 – Scotiabank - June 28, 2023
- CAD/JPY 108.75 as critical support [Video] - June 28, 2023