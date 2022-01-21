USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Slips on Negative Risk Sentiment

Canada Retail Sales ahead – Global equity markets under pressure – US dollar higher, safe-have currencies rise. USDCAD Snapshot: Open 1.2506-10, Overnight Range-1.2501-1.2536, previous close 1.2504, …
