USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Steady Ahead of US and Canadian Jobs

The Canadian dollar was flat on Thursday as the volume in the market was subdued with the Fourth of July holiday in the States. The loonie has risen as the market is pricing in more than one rate cut …
