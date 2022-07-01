USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Suffering from Month-end Blues

Month and quarter-end flows supporting US dollar, weighing on stocks – Canada April GDP ahead-forecast 0.3% – US dollar ending first half of year with robust gains USDCAD Snapshot open 1.2913-17, …
