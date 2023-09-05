Treasury yields rise sharply. – RBA leaves rates unchanged as expected. – USD opens with strong gains since Friday. USDCAD: open: 1.3654-48, range since Friday: 1.3571-1.3670, close 1.3594, WTI $85.47 …
