GDP forecast at 0.1% m/m – US PCE data and Durable Goods Orders in focus – US dollar opens on a mixed note, Commodity bloc outperforms USDCAD snapshot open 1.3598-02, overnight range 1.3596-1.3657, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar supported ahead of GDP - December 23, 2022
- USD/CAD Moves Below 1.3600 As WTI Oil Tests New Highs - December 23, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops back closer to 100-period SMA/ascending trend-line confluence - December 23, 2022