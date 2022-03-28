USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Supported by BoC Comments

BoC warns of more aggressive policy response – Risk sentiment cautious on possible Putin/Zelensky meeting – CAD, AUD outperform as US dollar opens mixed USDCAD Snapshot: open 1.2481-85, overnight …
