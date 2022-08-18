FOMC minutes do not offer any fresh insight – EU inflation jumps to 9.8% y/y from 9.6% in June – Commodity currencies slump as US dollar firms USDCAD Snapshot open 1.2887-91, overnight range 1.2904-1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Trading Uninspired - August 18, 2022
- USD/CAD remains on the defensive below 1.2900 post-US data, downside seems cushioned - August 18, 2022
- Ontario crypto exchanges set a 30K CAD buy limit on altcoins - August 18, 2022