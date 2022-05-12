Loonie swings between large gains and losses vs USD – UK data sinks GBPUSD – US dollar opens higher, AUD loses nearly 2.0% USDCAD Snapshot: open 1.3018-22, overnight range 1.2979-1.3045, previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD to benefit from its status as commodity currency and active stance of the BoC – Commerzbank - May 12, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Trapped in Risk Loop - May 12, 2022
- Supremex declares CAD 0.025 dividend - May 12, 2022