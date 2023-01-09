US nonfarm payrolls expected at 200,000, Canada to gain 8,000 – Eurozone inflation cools to 9.2% in Dec (previous 10.1% y/y – US dollar opens sharply higher compared to Thursday USDCAD snapshot open 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar under pressure - January 9, 2023
- USD/CAD drops to fresh multi-week low, further below 1.3400 amid weaker USD/rallying oil prices - January 9, 2023
- Budget 2023 could announce measures to curtail increasing CAD: Sources - January 9, 2023