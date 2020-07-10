USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Unfazed by Massive Federal Budget Deficit

The Canadian dollar rallied, along with the rest of the G-10 majors, with rising stock prices feeding the move. China’s Shanghai Shenzhen 300 index soared over 16% since the beginning of the month.
