USD/CAD challenging tops near 1.2940 on steady BoC

The pair manages well to keep business above the 1.29 handle. The BoC left rates unchanged at 1.25%, in line with consensus. Focus now shifts to US non-farm payrolls and protectionism. The Canadian Dollar keeps the negative bias vs. the buck on Wednesday …
