USD/CAD is trading lower in the session and, if the market closed right here, it would be the USD’s biggest intraday loss since the end of July. The USD has been on a bit of a tear and so we are loath …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Clear push under 1.3495 may see losses pick up a little more momentum – Scotiabank - August 17, 2023
- USD/CAD ticks lower amid rebounding Oil prices/softer USD, downside potential seems limited - August 17, 2023
- USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3530 on robust US data, eyes on US Initial Jobless Claims - August 17, 2023