USD/CAD continues to push higher after breaking above 1.2300. The USD/CAD pair registered small daily losses on Monday but managed to reverse its direction ahead of mid-tier data releases on Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD climbs above 1.2330 ahead of mid-tier US and Canada data - May 4, 2021
- Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market 2021 Industry Strategy, Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Demand and 2026 - May 4, 2021
- Fluence Technologies raises $12.5 million CAD, swaps CEOs to fuel next phase of growth - May 4, 2021