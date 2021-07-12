USD/CAD gains traction following a quiet start to the week. US Dollar Index extends rebound after closing the previous two trading days lower. WTI is down nearly 2% on a daily basis, trades below $73.
USD/CAD climbs above 1.2500 amid renewed USD strength
