USD/CAD gained traction and rose above 1.3100 on Thursday. Crude oil remains under pressure, WTI drops toward $40. US Dollar Index rises above 93.00 ahead of US data dump. The USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD climbs above 1.3100 as crude oil selloff continues - September 3, 2020
- VOYAGER PAD: CAD Subanalysis Finds Fewer CV, Limb Events With Rivaroxaban - September 3, 2020
- Extra Ticagrelor Benefit When PAD Complicates CAD, Diabetes: THEMIS - September 3, 2020