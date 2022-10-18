USD/CAD marches 1.3770s due to a risk-on appetite and falling oil prices. US September Industrial Production surprisingly exceeded estimates, though Monday’s NY Fed Manufacturing Index contracted for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD climbs above 1.3770s on overall US dollar strength, falling oil prices - October 18, 2022
- Mentorship startup Ten Thousand Coffees raises $75 million CAD from US-based Five Elms Capital - October 18, 2022
- Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Rams into Resistance - October 18, 2022
Discussion about this post