USD/CAD climbs further beyond 1.3200 handle, over 1-month tops

The USD remains well support by Wednesday’s hawkish cut by the Fed. Sliding Crude Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive. Thursday’s US ISM PMI eyed for some short-term trading …
