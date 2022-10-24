Weaker crude oil prices undermine the loonie and offer support amid resurgent USD demand. Retreating US bond yields might cap gains for the USD and warrants caution for bullish traders. The USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD climbs further beyond 1.3700 mark amid sliding oil prices, stronger USD - October 24, 2022
- NZD/CAD Upside Resistance Zone - October 23, 2022
- USD/CAD to Eye Yearly High on Smaller BoC Rate Hike - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post