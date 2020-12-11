The USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction during the mid-European session and climbed to fresh session tops, around the 1.2770-75 region in the last hour. Having found some support near the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD climbs to 1.2770-75 region, recovers further from multi-year lows - December 11, 2020
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Bearish bias overpowers push higher - December 11, 2020
- TAAT(TM) Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD $10,000,000 - December 11, 2020