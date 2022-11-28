The Loonie (CAD) extended its losses to two straight days, though it trimmed some of its losses after the USD/CAD hit a daily high of 1.3473 but retreated toward the current spot price. Factors like …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of US$4 million (CAD$5.5 million) - November 28, 2022
- USD/CAD climbs to 1.3440 on risk aversion, despite Fed dovish commentary - November 28, 2022
- Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Report to 2027 – Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies Presents Opportunities - November 28, 2022