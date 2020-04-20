USD/CAD climbs to 1.41 area as crude oil selloff continues

Plummeting crude oil prices are leading the way at the beginning of the week. Japan’s Trade Balance posted a modest surplus of ¥4.9 B in March as exports fell. USD/JPY technically neutral in the short …
