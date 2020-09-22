USD/CAD has leveled off on Tuesday, after starting the week with strong gains. In the North American session, the pair is trading at 1.3309, up 0.03% on the day. Earlier in the day, USD/CAD touched a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD climbs to 6-week high - September 22, 2020
- USD/CAD retreats from multi-week highs, trades around 1.3300 - September 22, 2020
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Will the USD/CAD quotes rise? - September 22, 2020