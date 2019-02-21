USD/CAD climbs to fresh 2-day tops above 1.32

BoC’s Poloz says the trade war poses a serious threat. WTI retreats below $57 after weekly EIA report. US Dollar Index rebounds above 96.60. The USD/CAD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the last …
