The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to a four-day high, around the 1.2745 region in the last hour. Having defended the 1.2700 mark, the USD/CAD pair caught …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Test of 1.2950/1.3020 is expected – SocGen - December 13, 2021
- USD/CAD climbs to multi-day high, closer to mid-1.2700s amid stronger USD - December 13, 2021
- GBP/CAD FX Forecast: Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Dented Amid Strong Oil Prices - December 13, 2021