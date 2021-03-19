After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 1.2500, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and touched a daily high of 1.2526. As of writing, the pair was up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD climbs to session highs above 1.2500 - March 19, 2021
- DigiMax Announces Closing of CAD$13.2 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors to Fund Future Expansion - March 19, 2021
- DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Announces Closing of CAD$13.2 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors to Fund Future Expansion - March 19, 2021