USD/CAD caught some fresh bids on Monday and jumped back above the 1.2600 mark. A softer risk tone helped revive demand for the safe-haven USD and remained supportive. Falling crude oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2600 mark amid stronger USD, sliding oil prices - March 29, 2021
- Pound To Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Forecast To Soften As Canadian GDP Picks Up - March 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly: Oil, commodities and oil - March 29, 2021