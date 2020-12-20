USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2750 after Canada data

Retail Sales in Canada rose slightly more than expected in October. The USD/CAD pair is posting modest gains on Friday supported by the USD strength. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on a daily …
