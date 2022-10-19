Traders now look to the Canadian CPI report and the US housing market data for a fresh impetus. The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying near the 1.3720-1.3715 region on Wednesday and maintains its bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD clings to gains above mid-1.3700s, lacks follow-through ahead of Canadian CPI - October 19, 2022
- USD/CAD: Easing Canadian inflation unlikely to impact the loonie – Commerzbank - October 19, 2022
- Closing Bell: Vanguard US Total Mkt ETF CAD Hdg up on Tuesday (VUS) - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post