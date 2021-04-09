Investors look forward to Canadian monthly employment details for a fresh impetus. The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the Asian session on Friday and was last seen hovering around the 1.2575 region …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD clings to gains around 1.2575 region, focus shifts to Canadian jobs data - April 9, 2021
- USD-CAD poses lower risk trading with higher returns - April 8, 2021
- USD/CAD extends daily slide to 1.2570 area as USD selloff continues - April 8, 2021