The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair back above the 1.2300 mark. The pair was last seen trading with gains of around 0.30%, with bulls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, above 1.2300 mark
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair back above the 1.2300 mark. The pair was last seen trading with gains of around 0.30%, with bulls …