The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained below the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The pair staged a modest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD clings to modest recovery gains, remains below 1.2500 mark - March 15, 2021
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bears take a brief pause as the focus now shifts to FOMC meeting - March 15, 2021
- DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Announces CAD$13.2 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors to Fund Future Expansion - March 15, 2021