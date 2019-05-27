WTI posts losses below $59 on Monday. Kuwait oil minister says premature to say if output cut will be extended. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory. The USD/CAD pair is having a difficult …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD clings to small daily gains around mid-1.34s
WTI posts losses below $59 on Monday. Kuwait oil minister says premature to say if output cut will be extended. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory. The USD/CAD pair is having a difficult …