USD/CAD continues to push higher during the American session. After spending the Asian trading hours in a tight range above 1.2500, the USD/CAD pair gained traction and reached a session high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD closes in on 1.2600 on USD strength, oil decline - September 7, 2021
- Lectra to boost fashion offer with Gemini CAD Systems - September 7, 2021
- USD/CAD to plummet below 1.25 in fall – ING - September 7, 2021