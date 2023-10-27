USD/CAD sets to recapture annual high around 1.3870 despite the USD Index coming under pressure. Monthly US core PCE accelerated at an expected pace of 0.3% in September against 0.1%. Oil prices retreat from $85.00 despite escalating Middle East tensions.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD comes close to annual high near 1.3870 as oil retreats - October 27, 2023
- USD/CAD: A further move closer to 1.4000 cannot be ruled out – Wells Fargo - October 27, 2023
- Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units declares CAD 0.4451 dividend - October 27, 2023