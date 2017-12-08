USD/CAD consolidated near weekly tops, just above mid-1.2800s

• Struggles to build on cautious BOC-led up-move. • Positive oil prices offset persistent USD strength. • US monthly jobs data holds the key. The USD/CAD pair oscillated in a narrow trading range through the early European session and was …
