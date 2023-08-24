The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday, albeit manages to hold above the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session. The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidates above 1.3500 ahead of highly-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium - August 23, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO DJIA Hedged To CAD Index ETF up on Wednesday (ZDJ) - August 23, 2023
- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Welcomes Interim CEO and Director Gavin McMillan, CAD $1.5 Million … - August 23, 2023