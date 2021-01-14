USD/CAD has flatlined in recent trade around 1.2650 amid a lack of fresh fundamental catalysts. Market participants await to hear what stimulus package incoming US President Biden will pursue, though …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD consolidates around 1.2650 ahead of Biden stimulus announcement - January 14, 2021
- CAC Screening Cost-effective for Statin Decisions in Hereditary CAD - January 14, 2021
- GBP/CAD Outlook: Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Falls As Rising Oil Prices Boost Loonie - January 14, 2021