USD/CAD has reversed back from Monday highs at 1.2800 to the 1.2750 area. Reports that Biden will axe the Keystone XL as early as his first day in office. US politics, a host of Canadian data and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD consolidates around 1.2750 as loonie traders digest imminent Keystone pipeline cancellation - January 18, 2021
- 3D CAD Software Market 2021 : Top countries Data, Market Size, In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends and Segmentation Forecast to 2026 - January 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday positive move falters near 1.2800 confluence hurdle - January 18, 2021